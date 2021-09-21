CIA officer suffers Havana syndrome symptoms on trip to India: Reports

A US Central Intelligence Agency official reportedly suffered symptoms similar to the Havana syndrome while travelling to India this month. The officer was accompanying CIA Director William Burns on his trip.

According to reports, the unidentified person had to receive medical attention. A CIA spokeswoman told Reuters that the agency does not comment on particular events or employees.

Last month, US Vice President Kamala Harris was forced to postpone her arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam, by three hours after the US embassy there claimed someone had reported signs of the Havana syndrome.

About 200 US officials and their families have been diagnosed with Havana syndrome, with symptoms that include nausea, dizziness, headaches and memory lapses. Officials stationed at the US embassy in Cuba initially reported it in 2016.

In July, CIA Director William Burns appointed a senior official to lead a task group charged with investigating the Havana syndrome and its causes. The same officer had previously been in charge of the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

The most probable explanation, according to the US National Academy of Sciences, is that the condition is caused by ‘directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.’ CIA Director William Burns had said that there is a very high possibility that the condition was deliberately produced and Russia is to blame.