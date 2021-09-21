First time in history, sex workers unionize in this country

A Toronto-based agency that represents sex workers has joined the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in a historic move. Their unionisation is the first of its kind in the country. The group’s name is Maggie’s. Among the benefits of unionizing, according to Jassie Justice, a Maggie’s outreach worker, is that ‘staff are able to take a stand against racism, transphobia, and low wages’.

Maggie’s employees will only be represented by the union, but the move could spark a trend across Canada. As a result of unions, sexual workers can force their employers to provide paternity leave, paid time off, and meaningful ways to address workplace violations and abuses. The pay-docking problem can also be resolved with it. In many Canadian cities, strippers are required to work for third-party agencies in order to find work in clubs, so they are subject to the treatment they receive from clubs and from people coordinating their work.

Strippers who are late or go over their goal will have their pay docked by clubs that take a cut and penalize them for being late. Strippers described the situation as ‘straight-up extortion’. The situation is made worse by the lack of government guidelines that protect sex workers, including strippers.