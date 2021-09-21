‘I don’t give a damn about getting work in Bollywood’: Diljit Dosanjh

In 2020, Diljit Dosanjh won the Best Actor Award for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, his last Bollywood film. He recently filmed a Netflix film titled Detective Sherdil by Ali Abbas Zafar. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor-singer talked about the film and revealed he was on board even before reading the script.

‘He (Ali) narrated the script to me. I asked him if it a nice film. I trusted his words,’ Diljit said in Hindi as he explained he couldn’t read the script because it was written in English. ‘Luckily, shoot bohot accha hua hai (Luckily, the shoot went well),’ he added.

However, when told that no one usually signs a film or lands on the sets of a film without knowing about their part and reading the script, Diljit candidly admitted, ‘I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.’ Diljit said, ‘Mujhe kaam karna bhi nahi hai Bollywood me. Meri koi iccha bhi nahi hai Bollywood me bohot mahaan kalakaar banjaun. Main music ko pyaar karta hu aur bina kisi ke marzi ke music kar sakta hu. Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se. Iska kaam chalega ya nahi chalega, ya isko gaana milega ya nahi milega ye sab cheezein humare pe nahi chalti hai (I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I have no such desire that I should become a big Bollywood star. I love music and I can make it without anyone’s interference. No one can tell me this will work or that will work).’

He added, ‘Punjab me joh bhi artists hai, wo khud gaane banate hai. Ye bohot badi azaadi hai. Koi hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banane se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, music banega. Jab tak bhagwaan chahega, music banega. Bollywood me kaam mile na mile, ratti bhar fark nahi padta (Every artist in Punjab makes his/her own music. We have that freedom. No one can stop us. No one can stop me from making music. I will make music till my last breath and till the time there is God’s will. I give a damn about getting work in Bollywood).’

Read also: Murder accused escapes from Navi Mumbai jail by scaling, jumping off 25-ft wall

Upon being asked if he had any bitter experiences in the industry, Diljit replied, ‘Baat niklegi toh door tak jayegi. Bach jao jitna bach sakte ho (If I reveal, it will go too far. Save yourself till the time you can).’ He completed his comment by saying, ‘Superstar honge apne ghar pe,’ but soon regretted it, and asked the interviewer not to probe further.

His latest album, MoonChild Era, is currently enjoying success. Recent celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have expressed their enjoyment of Diljit Dosanjh’s album. Also, Diljit has the film Honsla Rakh to his credit, which stars Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.