Indo-Canadians win in snap elections in Canada as Trudeau fails to win majority

During Canada’s snap parliamentary elections on Tuesday, 17 Indo-Canadians won seats, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, with Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returning to power. The Liberal Party of 49-year-old Justin Trudeau won Monday’s federal elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed and nearly mirrored the results from two years ago.

Liberals won more seats than any other party. Canadian media reported Trudeau’s Liberals won 156 seats, one fewer than they won in 2019, and 14 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons. It is Trudeau’s third victory in a federal election, but his critics say the poll was a waste of time. According to reports, the Conservatives are still the main opposition party and are expected to win about 122 seats.

‘The vote is still being counted, but what we’ve seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive platform,’ Trudeau told supporters in Montreal early Tuesday morning. The government you elected will fight for you and deliver for you, he said. Jagmeet congratulated Trudeau and said he would ‘keep fighting to make sure the super-wealthy pay their fair share’. ‘We’re gonna fight for you. We’ve seen you. We’ve heard you. We’re gonna fight for you,’ he said.

Harjit Sajjan, Anita Anand and Bardish Chagger – all Indo-Canadian cabinet ministers – were re-elected as well as Jagmeet Singh, 42, a New Democratic Party (NDP) leader from Burnaby South. On Monday evening, Jagmeet delivered a concession speech in which he stated that Canadians can count on the New Democrats to fight for them in difficult times. when people are struggling, when people are worried about their future, and we were there for them.

Jagmeet became the first non-white leader of a federal party in Canada in 2017. Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a fellow left-of-center politician, endorsed him recently. CTV News reported that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan won re-election in Vancouver-South, drawing even more votes than his last victory in the riding where he grew up and still resides, with nearly 49 percent of the vote. Despite the allegations of misconduct pertaining to the Canadian military and the government’s handling of the Afghanistan situation, Sajjan was re-elected, according to the report.

He said, ‘My community knows me. When we talk about something that happened 10, 15, 20, 30 years ago – we obviously take action. And now that more and more women are coming forward, having the confidence to come forward, yes, we’re taking action’. The Liberals’ Anand was declared the winner in Oakville with a nearly 46 % vote share; a significant development for Canada’s vaccine minister. When Anand was appointed, she was a rookie MP after winning in 2019.

According to the article, she was often on the campaign trail with Trudeau and was in charge of securing COVID-19 vaccines. She called herself ‘ecstatic’ and thanked the volunteers who had worked ‘extremely hard as a team for five weeks straight,’ the Oakville News reported. In her role as former Minister of Public Services and Procurement, 54-year-old Anand played a key role in the Liberal response to the health crisis. With 44.8% of the vote, Waterloo declared Liberal incumbent Chagger the winner.

Chagger told CTV News that it was an honor to represent this community. According to Chagger, this election was about mandates. Where do Canadians want to go? Do social programs or infrastructure investments matter? ‘Of course, they do,’ he said. There were also victories for the Liberal Party in Brampton West (55 %), Brampton North (54 %), Brampton South (50 %), Brampton East (55 %), and Surrey-Newton (54 %).

Read more: Why was Bourbon biscuit so long? Britannia’s viral response

Chahal (42%) from Calgary Skyview, Virani (42%), Sarai (44%), Dhillon (52%), Arya (44%), and Gaheer (53%), a first-time candidate from Mississauga-Malton. At the same time, Tim Uppal of Edmonton Mill Woods (38%) and Jasraj Singh Hallan of Calgary Forest Lawn (44%), both Conservatives, have maintained their seats. With 1.6 million Indians living in Canada, it has one of the largest diasporas in the world, accounting for more than three per cent of its total population.

The diaspora is primarily concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver area, Montreal (Quebec), Calgary (Alberta), Ottawa (Ontario), and Winnipeg (Manitoba), according to the Indian High Commission in Canada’s website. According to the report, the election was the most expensive in Canada’s history, costing about 600 million Canadian dollars during a fourth pandemic wave.