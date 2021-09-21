Why was Bourbon biscuit so long? Britannia’s viral response

It’s hard to beat comfort food from childhood, a movie from your childhood, or a song from your youth. Food items from that era are hard to find now, and the ones available invoke childhood memories lost amid adult problems. Food author Vir Sanghvi inquired on Twitter about a biscuit from his childhood, perhaps reminiscing.

There seem to have been size changes to Britannia Bourbon biscuits. Sanghvi, however, notes that it may be his imagination or greed that makes him think the biscuits were longer. ‘Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?’ Sanghvi tweeted to Britannia with a photo of the well-known biscuit.

A few hours later, Britannia replied. ‘No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though,’ the company tweeted.

Then, Sanghvi asked the following question: ‘No change since when? Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that,’ the company replied.

For Twitter users, the conversation (and the biscuit’s photo) brought back many memories. Mahua Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, tweeted that her favorite biscuit was no longer available. Britannia should bring it home, she urged.

‘I agree, Vir, but the thing that upsets me is that my childhood favourite Orange Cream is no longer available. The repackaged Treat is not even close. Please Britannia brings them back,’ Moitra tweeted. In response, she claimed Bourbon tastes different now than it did before the 2015 redesign. The Twitter community hopes that their childhood favorite food items remains unchanged, as many of these items undergo a revamp or are discontinued.