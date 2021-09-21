Racism, offensive: Jairam Ramesh, Tharoor slam UK’s Covid travel policy

Senior Congress members, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, both came out against the UK government’s intention to classify those vaccinated in India, Africa, South America and other nations as unvaccinated and subject them to a 10-day quarantine.

Tharoor, a Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, has cancelled a debate at Cambridge Union and withdrew from activities marking the launch of his book ‘The Battle of Belonging’ in the United Kingdom.

Tharoor wrote, quoting a series of tweets by UK news analyst Alex Macheras: ‘Because of this, I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!’

Rajya Sabha Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh called the country’s new travel regulation ‘absolutely bizarre.’ Continuing on the same vein, he tweeted: ‘Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism.’

Macheras addressed UK’s latest travel policy in a tweet thread from two days ago. ‘UK government confirm tonight that if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia… you are considered ‘unvaccinated’ and must follow ‘unvaccinated’ rules = 10 day home quarantine & tests.’