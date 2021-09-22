19 year old sister-in-law raped and murdered: Man arrested in Pune

Pune: The Talegaon Dabhade police arrested a man accused of allegedly raping and murdering his 19-year-old sister-in-law. Police also informed that the second accused is absconding and an active search is on to nab him.

The accused, identified as Tukaram, offered a spare room at his place, for his newlywed cousin and wife. He asked the victim to accompany him and his friend to an ancient temple on the hillock. When they reached the place, he along with one of his friends started demanding sexual favours from her and raped her when she refused and resisted. The culprits then strangled her with a dupatta, and smashed her head with a big stone to prevent being identified. Afterwards they tied her body to a tree.

Also read : Policeman shot dead by colleague in Kashmir

The Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Krishna Prakash informed that, the incident came to light when the husband questioned the accused about his wife, but was given evasive answers. He also informed that the investigation for the absconding suspect is underway, and will be caught soon.