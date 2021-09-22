Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be next Chief of Air staff

New Delhi: In a statement on Tuesday (September 21, 2021), the Defence Ministry announced that Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, currently Vice Chief of Air Staff, will be appointed as the next Chief of Air Staff.

Following the retirement of the current Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30, 2021, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari will take over.

On December 29, 1982, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. Since then, he has held various Command, Staff, and Instructional appointments at various levels, including his current position as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Air Officer has received the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vayu Sena Medal (VM).