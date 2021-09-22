CBSE waives exam & registration fees of class 10, 12 kids who lost parents to COVID

During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their loved ones. Many children also lost their parents due to Covid, and were left orphaned.

Therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to waive off examination fees and registration fees for students who have lost both parents to COVID-19. ‘The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view of its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for Academic Session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the student(s) who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian/adoptive parents due to COVID-19 pandemic,’ read the official notice. ‘Therefore, the schools, while submitting the LOC, will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness,’ it added.

On September 17th, CBSE began submitting the list of candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. cbse.gov.in offers the ePariksha portal for schools to submit LOC for 2022 board exams. Exams will take place in two terms. The process will continue until September 30th without late fees, and following that, it will continue until October 9th with late fees.

For Indian schools, the fee is Rs 1,500 for five subjects, and for foreign schools, it is Rs 10,000. With a late fee of Rs 2,000, the LOC can be presented up to October 9th.