Char Dham Yatra 2021: IRCTC launches special train

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it will operate a special train to the four Hindu shrines of Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish. The 16-day long journey is named ‘Char Dham Yatra’.

The train will cover around 8,500 in 16 days. The train will have two types of accommodation–1st AC and 2nd AC with enhanced features such as two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, diverts and reschedules several trains: Full list

The ticket will cost Rs 78,585 per person. The ticket charge include journey in AC class, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

The tour will begin from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi and will cover all major pilgrim centers.