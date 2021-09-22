Foreign Direct Investment inflow rises.

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has advanced in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, the FDI inflow surged by 62% to US dollar 27.37 billion in the first four months of this financial year. In the last financial year, it was US dollar 16.92 billion. The FDI equity inflow grew by 112% in the first four months of financial year to US dollar 20.42 billion. It was at US dollar 9.61 billion in the last financial year.

The automobile industry remained the top sector as it has attracted 23% of FDI equity inflow. It is followed by computer software & hardware (18%) and services sector (10%) respectively. Under the auto sector, majority of FDI Equity inflow (87%) was reported in Karnataka.

Karnataka is the top recipient of FDI with 45% share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (12%).