Gold worth Rs 13.88 lakh hidden under layers of designer blankets seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangalore: The Mangaluru International Airport seized 293.620 grams of gold worth Rs 13,88,823 from a passenger on Tuesday, said Mangaluru Customs.

Mangaluru Customs informed the public on Twitter that the gold was hidden beneath two layers of black cloth underneath a pink and maroon floral designer blanket. ‘We have no problem whatsoever whether you sleep with a golden blanket wrapped around or lace your blanket with gold, provided you do it as per law. But NOT this way. NOT through illegal means. NO! We’ll take your blanket away,’ read the tweet.

A case has been filed against a passenger who hails from Kerala and arrived in Mangalore from Dubai.

Last month, another man was arrested from the Mangalore International Airport for concealing gold inside beads contained in ladies’ hairbands.