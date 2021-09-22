IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, issues ‘yellow alert’

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states in the country during next two days. The national weather agency issued ‘yellow’ alert for nine districts in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha. IMD warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places in the region.

A ‘yellow’ warning has been issued for Himachal Pradesh for next 48 hours and the temperature is predicted to dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius. IMD also predicted more rainfall in south Bengal due to a low-pressure area that has formed over the southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Odisha.

IMD also forecasted light rainfall in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The city`s air quality has improved slightly.