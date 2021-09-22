Johnson & Johnson announces 94% efficacy for its covid vaccine.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson has announced their data for its COVID-19 vaccine showing 94% efficacy when given after six months of initial dose. Data also found that the initial dose of vaccine continued to provide persistent protection against all variants of the virus including the Delta variant.

The company has submitted all the data needed for the authorisation from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and is waiting for the review to file for booster authorisation. The eligible population for the booster vaccine shots will be decided by CDC after FDA has published the vaccine reviews.

Last week, the booster shots of Pfizer had been authorised for the citizens aged above 65 and for those who are at high risk of severe illness, such as health care employees. The advisory panel of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is meeting this week to recommend guidance for the vaccine booster shots. Biden administration has prepared to roll out booster shot programmes all over United States for all adults this week.

Despite the promising booster data, the company has not yet released it’s results for vaccine shots for children under the age 16. Johnson & Johnson is lagging behind its competitors like Moderna and far behind Pfizer, which has already submitted its data for vaccine in kids under 16 for FDA approval. The company made it clear that it will not start trials in children till later this year.