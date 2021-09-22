Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Alia Bhatt’s bridal ad, says ‘stop manipulating naive consumers’

Kangana Ranaut has chimed in on the internet discussion generated by Alia Bhatt’s recent bridal commercial. The actress took to her Instagram handle to warn companies not to use religion in their advertising in order to influence naive clients.

Sharing a lengthy statement on instagram, on Tuesday, Kangana captioned the post: ‘Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…’

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s full post here:

Meanwhile, for those who haven’t seen the commercial yet, it features a mandap setting for a Hindu wedding and Alia Bhatt dressed in a stunning pink embroidered bridal attire. She goes over a few customs and asks why the daughter has to be separated from her family and why ‘kanyadaan’ is so important. Finally, the commercial recommends that instead of kanyadaan, one should practice kanyamaan, which refers to women’s respect.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut, who is embroiled in a legal fight with Javed Akhtar, was most recently seen in the film Thalaivii, which was released in theatres on September 10.