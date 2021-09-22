Kerala records 19,675 new Covid-19 cases; 142 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday reported 19,675 fresh Covid-19 cases and 142 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,59,628 and fatalities to 24,039. Test positivity rate was recorded at 16.45%.

The district-wise statistics of positive cases: Thrissur-2266, Ernakulam-2792, Thiruvananthapuram-2313, Kozhikode-1753, Kottayam-1682, Kollam-1225, Malappuram- 1298, Palakkad-1135, Alappuzha-1256, Kannur-967, Pathanamthitta-1011, Idukki-927, Wayanad-738 and Kasaragod-312. Of the new cases, 104 were health workers, 52 from outside the state and 18,924 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 595 cases.

As many as 1,19,594 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said. The number of recoveries from the viral infection since Tuesday was recorded 19,702, which brought the total recoveries to 43,73,966 and the number of active cases to 1,61,026. 4,81,195 people are currently under observation in the state. Out of this, 4,57,822 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 23,373 people are in hospitals. 1701 people were admitted to hospitals on Monday.

