‘Pei Mai’ trolled for copying Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bhoot’ poster

Netizens have noticed that the Tamil film ‘Pei Mai,’ starring Yogi Babu, has duplicated the whole poster of Vicky Kaushal’s Hindi flick ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.’ In the Tamil movie poster, Vicky Kaushal’s visage has been changed with Yogi Babu, using face-swapping technology.

Pei Mai creators are being chastised on the internet for stealing the whole poster and it has become a hot topic on the internet. Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

This is the OFFICIAL POSTER of #YogiBabu’s #PeiMama which is not copied, nor inspired but directly used #Bhoot poster by using face swapping technique.. ?? pic.twitter.com/xFZrg4hylo — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 20, 2021

Sakthi Chidambaram directed the movie, Pei Mai, in which Mottai Rajendran and former heroine and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Rekha portray the role of ghosts. MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna and Chaams are among the other cast members. The film will be released on September 24, 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar co-starred in the first installment of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and received poor reviews at the box office.