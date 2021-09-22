Policeman shot dead by colleague in Kashmir

Srinagar: A Policeman was shot dead, by his colleague in a case of mistaken identity, in Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Police officials said that the victim- Ajay Dhar, a follower in the police department who was posted at Handwara, was shot at by a sentry guarding a temple around 2 am. Dhar was going from the Handwara Police Station to sleep at the temple which is located in main Handwara town, for official purposes. Despite loud calls by his colleague, he failed to respond, which resulted in the guard at the temple firing at him.

‘The victim was using headphones on his mobile phone. When he reached near the temple, the guard there observed suspicious movement and signalled him to stop. Dhar apparently could not hear the sentry, prompting him to open fire,’ Police officials explained. They added that Dhar was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

This is the second instance of fratricide in Kupwara district in three days. An Army soldier died in a firing incident on Monday, following an argument with his colleague while taking a break from patrolling.