Racism takes center stage at UN meeting along with climate and divisions.

Racism, climate change and the world’s divisions top UN agenda as the world leaders meet on Wednesday. The UN chief had issued a warning that the world was on the edge of an abyss on the previous day. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, world leaders have appeared in person at the UN General Assembly for the first time on the opening day in New York.

Several speakers denounced the inequalities and worsening divisions that disrupted global action to end COVID-19 pandemic. President of China, Xi Jinping warned that the world has entered a phase of turbulence and transformation. Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, stated that they were at a critical juncture and Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica said that the future was raising its voice at the nations. He also added that the nations should invest more in peace and less in military weaponry.

Speakers mentioned the nations’ failure in tackling the pandemic which took 4.6 million lives all around the world and the insufficient actions and policies of the governments to find solutions for the threat of climate crisis.

Wednesday’s UN agenda turned spotlight on the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of UN World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa. Following the commemoration, heads of the state started delivering annual addresses in the General Assembly hall. The speakers include King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and President of Kenya Uruhu Kenyatta.

The harshest criticism of the global crisis was delivered by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of United Nations. He started his state of world addressal by saying that the world must wake up. He said that the world had never been more divided. The nations moved in the wrong direction, he added.