Save the Earth by washing your jeans once a month: Experts advise

A recent study revealed that washing clothes in machines too frequently can be harmful to the environment. Experts suggest reducing the use of washing machines in order to save the planet and make us more energy-efficient. Society of Chemical Industry study suggests people are washing their clothes way too often or almost every day using washing machines, which has a huge impact on the environment.

According to the report, the experts have advised people how often they should wash their clothes. Jeans should only be washed once a month, rather than more often, whereas jumpers need to be washed every fortnight, and pajamas should only be cleaned once a week.

Furthermore, clothes that get dirty frequently, such as underwear and gym clothes, should be washed after each use. In addition, the report stated that underwear can be washed just by hand every day rather than using a washing machine. Washing less frequently will keep your clothes lasting longer; you will save time and money on every possible level. Especially for tops and t-shirts, you should clean them after five wears. It is recommended to wash bras once a week and to wash dresses after four or six wears.

Orsola de Castro, the co-founder of Fashion Revolution, said washing clothes before washing machines were invented was laborious and exhausting. However, there are millions of ways that clothes can last between each wash, according to the Mirror. Experts have also suggested bizarre alternatives to using too much water to clean clothes, including freezing jeans and steaming knitwear.