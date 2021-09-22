‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Gets Bengali Twist by father-daughter duo, dedicated to Mamata

Sri Lanka’s blockbuster song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has become ‘Ma Mati Manush Hithe’ in West Bengal. The new version was created by a father-daughter team from Medinipur, dedicated to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The track became a big hit just in about five days.

‘Manike Mage Hithe’ (in my heart) broke the internet and made Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva an overnight sensation. Many people in India and other parts of the world have posted videos of themselves dancing to the song. The song has even captured the attention of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tiger Shroff, and has become one of the most popular Instagram reel songs, while spawning several local versions.

Businessman Rajesh Chakraborty and his daughter Aparajita created the Bengali rendition, based on Mamata Banerjee’s slogan ‘Ma Mati Manush’ (mother, motherland, and people). During the struggle of the Trinamool Congress chief and the development of her people-friendly projects, the song mentions it all, according to its creators. There have been references to schemes such as ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and ‘Swasthya Sathi’.

Moreover, the song concludes by saying that Mamata should take charge of the entire country. It comes as the TMC chairperson is preparing to run in a by-election in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency on September 30 so she can retain her position as chief minister. Mamata has made it clear that she has national ambitions after her party won the April-May state elections. Sourav Mukherjee has written this Bengali version and an entire team has worked on it.

‘Mamata has done such wonderful work for the common people, so many different schemes are there, we thought we would just like to project those through this popular tune. We are dedicating this song to her,’ said Rajesh Chakraborty. This is Apajita’s first song and she was inspired by Mamata Banerjee. A track that has already become quite popular is expected to play quite often at Durga Puja pandals across the state next month.