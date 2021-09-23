Army foils infiltration bid, kills 3 Pakistani terrorists

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid and killed 3 Pakistani terrorists including a Pakistani national in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists tried to cross the LoC to the Indian side.

The Army also recovered 5 AK-47s, 8 pistols, and 70 hand grenades from them. Earlier on September 18, the Army busted another infiltration bid in Uri sector. The security forces said that this year around 97 pistols were recovered in Kashmir. The Army informed that Pakistan is providing pistols to militants as it is easy to carry and operate.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The slain militant is identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants.