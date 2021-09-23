‘Cosmetic procedure left me permanently deformed, unrecognisable’: Supermodel Evangelista

Supermodel Linda Evangelista says she will be permanently deformed as a result of an adverse reaction to a fat loss procedure. According to the 56-year-old actress, five years ago, the treatment had caused a rare cosmetic side effect that increased the number of fat cells in her body. ‘I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognisable’,’ she told her 900,000 Instagram followers.

The Canadian model told the magazine that she has undergone two painful, unsuccessful corrective procedures after the slimming procedure – also known as body contouring – had had the opposite effect to her expectation. ‘To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by… [a procedure] which did the opposite of what it promised,’ Evangelista explained.

She said that the side effect she experienced has not just destroyed the livelihood she had, but it has also thrown her into the deepest depths of depression and sadness. Due to this process, she has become reclusive. On her social media post that she wanted to tell her story publicly in order to move on with her life and that she would sue the company responsible for the incident.

Evangelista’s company has not yet responded to the BBC’s request for comment.

‘I’m so tired of living this way,’ she continued. ‘I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.’

In recent years, the non-surgical procedure has grown in popularity as it uses cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits. In describing the ‘very rare, but serious’ side effect she had experienced, Evangelista said it ‘means the fat cells in the treatment site grow rather than shrink’, adding, ‘It is not fully understood why this happens.’

In the 1990s, Evangelista became one of the foremost supermodels, gracing high-end catwalks around the world and gracing the cover of the leading fashion magazine Vogue. She also appeared in a George Michael music video with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Gwyneth Paltrow and stylist Karla Welch, as well as designers Jeremy Scott and Brandon Maxwell, showed their support in the comments.