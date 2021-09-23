‘Expo 2020 Dubai tickets’ will be free for this airline passengers in the UAE

Travelers who fly with Etihad Airways to or from Abu Dhabi will now receive a free ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai. On October 1, the global event will begin its six-month run. Emirates and flydubai, both based in Dubai, had already announced free all-day passes to the mega event.

Expo visitors can also explore Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country’s incredible tourist attractions. In a press release, Etihad said that the special promotion under the ‘Exponential Abu Dhabi’ campaign will begin today (September 23) and last until March 31, 2022. Expo 2020 is located 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi, ‘making the capital the ideal place to stay during a visit to the show’.

Vaccinated travelers are no longer required to be quarantined in the city. ‘Expo 2020 presents several exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are delighted to invite the world to this event,’ said Terry Daly, executive director, Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad. ‘As a leading airline, Etihad is present in 65 passenger destinations around the globe, and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from around the globe to our home’, she said. In addition to Abu Dhabi’s world-class public health program, both Etihad and the city have taken robust measures to ensure healthy living for residents and visitors.

Read more: ‘Fed up with hunger’: Woman smashes toddler to death

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East and the largest event ever held in the Arab world. It will bring together 192 countries and millions of visitors to share ideas and create a meaningful legacy for future generations, from innovation and sustainability to architecture and new opportunities. The three subthemes of Expo 2020 – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – will also feature up to 60 spectacular live shows every day, as well as more than 200 dining experiences.