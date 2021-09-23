IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, issues yellow alert

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and issued yellow alert for 6 districts in Himachal Pradesh for next 12 hours. The national weather agency also predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in New Delhi and adjoining areas. Parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also expected to receive rainfall.

In the latest weather bulletin issued by IMD, the agency also updated that Chennai and its suburban areas are likely to receive moderate rain till September 29.

Meanwhile, several parts of Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Thursday, with the IMD predicting more rain in the next four days. More than 103 roads were closed in Gujarat due to the heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra region, particularly in Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka, Amreli and Bhavnagar district in the next four days.