Security forces gun down one terrorist in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized a terrorist in an encounter in Kashwa area in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Police also recovered a pistol and ammunition from him.

Police launched a search operation to nab him after getting an input about his presence. The search operation turned into an encounter as he fired upon the police. Police evacuated all civilians in the adjoining houses to target area. During the encounter the terrorist was given several opportunities to surrender. According to Kashmir Zone Police, he refused to surrender and was later killed in the encounter.

Also Read: Police bust major terror plot, arrests three with arms and ammunition

The slain militant is identified as Anayat Ashraf Dar. As per police, Anayat Ashraf Dar was an Over Ground Worker (OGW) responsible for helping terrorists and was also engaged in drug smuggling. Anayat used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegal acquired weapons and fired upon a shop owner on Wednesday.