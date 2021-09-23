UP govt recommends CBI probe into Mahant Narendra Giri’s death

The Uttar Pradesh government recommended a CBI investigation into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president, Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging at his residence in Allahabad on Monday, the state home department said on Wednesday.

‘On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of the chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,’ the state Home department tweeted in Hindi.

State police have arrested Narendra Giri’s estranged protege, Anand Giri and two others in the case. Anand Giri is accused of pestering the religious leader, who later committed suicide. According to police, Anand Giri was referenced in a suicide note recovered beside his body. The state police had also created an 18-member SUT to investigate the event.

Yogi Adityanath, UP Chief Minister, had previously stated that many pieces of evidence had been gathered and ‘the culprits will not be spared.’

Meanwhile, authorities detained a third individual in connection with the death of Mahant Giri on Wednesday. Inspector Mahesh Singh, in charge of the George Town police station, confirmed Sandeep Tiwari’s arrest, but declined to elaborate on when, where or how he had been arrested.

Arrested disciples, Anand Giri and Aadhya Prasad Tiwari were brought before a local court on Wednesday and sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody.