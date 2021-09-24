Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys drone launched targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forced intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting Abha city in Saudi Arabia on Friday. The drone was launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

‘The Joint Forces Command affirmed that all necessary operational measures are taken to protect the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents in order to neutralize and destroy these hostile cross-border attacks’ said the Coalition forces.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthi rebels supported by Iran had launched five drones toward Saudi Arabia to disrupt the 91 National Day of the country. All the drones were intercepted by the Saudi Arabia led Arab Coalition. On Wednesday, the Houthis launched three drones toward Khamis Mushait, all of which were shot down.