‘We will follow Islam and will make our laws on the Quran’: Taliban leader on public executions

Kabul: Taliban has made it clear that it will bring back the public executions in the country. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban said this. The Taliban leader said that the strict punishment, including executions and amputations of hands and legs will be resumed in Afghanistan under Taliban.

‘Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments. Taliban will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran’, said Turabi to Associated Press.

The Taliban leader also criticized the international community by saying that it did not interfere in laws in the other countries and so nobody should instruct what law should be implemented in Afghanistan. Turabi said that the Taliban cabinet was contemplating whether to carry out punishments in public and will soon develop a policy.

He also said that televisions, mobile phones and internet will be allowed in the country as it is a necessity for people.