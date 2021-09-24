Bihar RTI Activist, who recently sought police protection, shot dead

Champaran: An RTI activist from Bihar, Bipin Agrawal (45), was shot dead, days after approaching the police, seeking protection. He had filed around 90 RTI applications seeking details on government land encroachment in Harsiddhii, and had been attacked earlier, by rivals.

The incident took place around 11.30 am on Friday, near the Harsiddhi block office in East Champaran district, Bihar. The activist was fired upon by unidentified assailants, who came riding on a motorcycle.

Nagrik Adhikar Manch convenor and leading RTI activist Shiv Prakash Rai reacted to the news by pointing out that it is very unfortunate to see how RTI activists are being targeted in the state.

