BJP leaders booked over protest of a BJP leader’s body

Kolkata: Kolkata Police filed suo moto case against BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumder and other party leaders including Arjun Singh, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, and Priyanka Tibrewal for protesting with the body of a BJP leader near chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence. The case was registered at the Kalighat Police station under the sections 143, 145, 147, 149, 283 and 353 of IPC.

‘Whatever happened today was a matter of national shame. Manas Da who was the BJP candidate from Magrahat was assaulted and beaten on the day of counting. After battling for so many days, he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The daughters of Saha wanted to ask Mamata Banerjee that after how many more sacrifices the violence will stop in West Bengal. Police not just stopped us but tried to hijack the body’, accused Sukanta Majumder.

BJP workers clashed with police after police blocked the protest rally of the party. Saha died on Wednesday at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for a head injury after he was attacked during the post-poll violence. Saha was the BJP candidate from Mograhat assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district in the last assembly election. He was attacked by TMC workers.