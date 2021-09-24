CBI takes over investigation on the death of Mahant Narendra Giri

New Delhi: The Central Government has given approval for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri in Allahabad. CBI has taken over the probe on Friday. Giri, who was the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad, on Monday.

The five-member team of the CBI from Delhi reached Prayagraj on Thursday afternoon for a preliminary inquiry. ‘On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri’, the Uttar Pradesh’s home department informed on Wednesday.

The death of the seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, has created pressure on Government, with political parties demanding detailed investigation on the case. The state government had suggested a CBI investigation into the Mahant’s death on Wednesday. The demand was also raised by opposition parties, including Shivsena and Congress.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a notification for the CBI investigation into the death of the Mahant. The decision came, following a request by the UP state government. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday had constituted an 18-membered SIT, to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar. Police has revealed that a purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples.

The seer community in Haridwar had accused that Mahant’s death was due to a ‘conspiracy’. They even alleged that the suicide note, reportedly handwritten by the Mahant, revealed the trauma. The community accuses that he was forced to take his own life, as he was being ‘blackmailed’ by his disciple Anand Giri over a ‘morphed photo with a girl’. An FIR was lodged against Anand Giri and two others under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code. Anand Giri was arrested and produced before the court of CJM on September 22. He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, and was subsequently sent to jail.