Covid-19 will end up as a common cold, claims Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine creator

Dubai: Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, the creator of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine claimed that the Covid-19 is unlikely to mutate into a deadlier variant and will end up as a common cold. She said that the virus will become less virulent as it circulates through the population. Dame Sarah Gilbert was the team leader at Oxford University’s Jenner institute which created the vaccine.

‘There is no reason to think we will have a more virulent version of SARS-CoV-2. As there aren’t very many places for the virus to go to have something that will evade immunity but still be a really infectious virus, said Gilbert while addressing a seminar of the Royal Society of Medicine .

She also said that it is just a question of how long the virus will take to become this and what measures are taken to manage the pandemic till then is the only matter to concerned. She also asked the global society for funding to prevent future pandemics

The medical expert also said that the rare blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine have not been seen at the same rates in other parts of the world.