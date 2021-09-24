Cricketer Kevin Pietersen lauds PM Modi for standing up for rhino species

Former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for standing up for rhinos throughout the world and attributed his leadership for India’s growing rhino population.

Kevin, an avid rhino conservationist, wrote on Twitter: ‘Thank you, Narendra Modi. A global leader standing up for the planet’s rhino species. If only more leaders would do the same. And this is the reason why rhino numbers in India are rising exponentially. What a hero.’

Earlier, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to praise the Assam government’s decision to burn rhino horns, a highly sought-after item among poachers.

The Assam government burnt 2,479 rhino horns on Wednesday to dispel the belief that the horns have magical medical powers, making it the world’s largest stockpile destroyed in a single day.