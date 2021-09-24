EU proposes mandatory USB-C port on all devices, including iPhones

European Union executive body, the European Commission, proposed a new law on Thursday that would force smartphone manufacturers and electronics makers to fit their devices with a standard USB-C charging port.

The new regulation aims to reduce waste and make life simpler for customers, who would theoretically be able to charge several gadgets with a single charger. It may have a significant impact on Apple, given the company’s Lightning connection is still used to charge iPhones. Apple has just added USB-C connectors to certain of its iPads and MacBooks.

In response, an Apple spokesman stated the company stands for innovation, truly cares about the consumer experience and always share the European Commission’s commitment to environmental protection. The spokesman added that they are already carbon neutral for all of their global corporate emissions. ‘We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world. We look forward to continued engagement with stakeholders to help find a solution that protects consumer interest, as well as the industry’s ability to innovate and bring exciting new technology to users,’ he said.

Samsung and Huawei have included USB-C connectors in some of their latest phones, but many of their older phones still retain micro-USB ports.

USB-C would also become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld video game consoles as a result of the law. In addition, the commission also urged tech companies not to bundle chargers with their devices.

Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner pointed out that, ‘with more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that.’

The idea is part of a rewritten Radio Equipment Directive that must be approved by the European Parliament before becoming law. If the plan becomes law, device manufacturers will have two years to comply with the new regulations. The European Parliament voted in favour of new regulations on a single charger in 2020, indicating that the newest plan may be well-received.