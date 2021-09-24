India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in several states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states in the coming days. The national weather agency said that a low-pressure area has developed over Bay of Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana will receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall between September 25 to 28.

The IMD also issued a rainfall warning for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa for next five days.

The weather agency also forecasted moderate rain in the national capital. Delhi recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday.

As per the agency, Delhi’s September rainfall has already reached 413.3 mm till Friday evening. It is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944. The national capital also received 1,169.7 mm rain during this monsoon season and it is the highest since 1964.