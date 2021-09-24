Kiwis manage to polish off biriyani with 27 lacs!

Due to security concerns, the New Zealand Cricket Board canceled their tour of Pakistan on Friday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also canceled their scheduled tour of Pakistan in October. According to media reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to suffer huge financial losses due to the withdrawal of both teams.

In the latest developments, it appears that the security services provided for the Kiwi team cost a fortune, and if that wasn’t enough, the PCB would have to shell out about 27 lakhs for the food expenses of the officers who were in charge of security during the tour. Almost 18 years after first arriving in Pakistan, New Zealand was scheduled to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 internationals on September 11. Following the cancellation of the tour, an extended 33-member squad flew from Islamabad to Dubai on Saturday evening.

There are several reports that five SPs and over 500 SSPs (police officers) are being deployed along with the Pakistan Army to ensure the safety of the Kiwis in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Despite the cancellation of the matches due to security alarms, Kiwis managed to polish off biriyani with 27 lacs!

‘The side was scheduled to play Pakistan in Rawalpindi tonight in the first of three ODIs before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series. Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government’s threat level toward Pakistan, and advice from NZC’s security advisors on the ground, it was decided that the BLACKCAPS will not continue the tour,’ NZC said in the statement cancelling the tour.