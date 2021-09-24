Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her preparation for film ‘Ganapath’

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for Ganapath after capturing hearts with Mimi and wrapping up Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. After seven years, she will be reunited with Tiger Shroff in the film. Kriti recently shared a video of herself sweating it out in the gym as part of her preparation for the Vikas Bahl directed film on Wednesday.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned it: ‘Prep Prep Prep. But first… WARM-UP!! I’m always a Work In Progress!’

Kriti has previously shared in a statement regarding the film that she has always wanted to embrace the action genre and is thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about 7 years.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti (2014) starring Tiger Shroff, and Ganapath is their second film together. Ganapath, which is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, will hit the screens shortly. It is set to be released in 2022.

On the work front, in addition to Ganapath, Kriti will be next seen in the much-anticipated Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, who is most known for his role in Baahubali.