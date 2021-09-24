Mahant Giri recorded video an hour before alleged suicide: Reports

The president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, who reportedly committed suicide at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday, filmed a 4-minute video on his phone approximately an hour before hanging himself.

According to police, the contents of the video mirror those of the suicide note.

People close to Narendra Giri informed the police during the inquiry that the seer was not tech-savvy and had just learned to record video from one of his pupils, Sarvesh Dwivedi alias Bablu, on September 19.

Sarvesh was a loyal student of Mahant Narendra Giri and was known at the monastery as Munshi Ji. The authenticity of the video is being investigated further by the authorities.

As per police sources, Giri’s postmortem was conducted on Wednesday by a team of five physicians. The preliminary study found that he died of ‘asphyxia’ or the inability to breathe, between 3 and 3.30 pm and had no external injuries other than a mark on his neck from the rope he reportedly used.