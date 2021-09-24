Tejashwi Yadav extends support; RJD to participate in ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Sept 27

Patna: Bihar Opposition Leader and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has extended his support to Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM), and their call for Bharat Bandh on September 27.

In an official tweet on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav stated, ‘In the meeting of the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan parties held at the residence today, it was unanimously decided to participate and support the Bharat Bandh called by the United Kisan Morcha on September 27, in protest against the anti-farmer policies of the NDA government. We are firm with the farmers.’

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a ‘Bharat bandh’ on September 27, from 6 am to 4 pm, to protest against the three farm laws by Central Government. The national convention of Kisan Morcha was held on August 26-27, at the Singhu Border near Delhi. Over 2000 delegates from hundreds of organisations from 22 states attended the convention.

Over thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh have been nesting at various Delhi borders demanding a total withdrawal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) on their crops.