10-yr-old student moves HC over law mandating Kannada in schools

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the state government in response to a petition filed by a 10-year-old boy studying in Class 4 regarding the decision to make Kannada compulsory in schools.

Keertan Suresh, studying at Bishop Cotton’s Boys School in Bengaluru, represented by his mother N Sujatha, questioned the constitutional efficacy of the Kannada Language Learning Act, which mandates the teaching of Kannada from Class 1 to 10 in all schools including those affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE.

According to the petition, the Act is harsh, discriminatory, draconian and also violates the spirit of the Constitution. The petition seeks to stop the Karnataka government from implementing the ‘Act, 2015’ in CBSE and ICSE schools. It claims: ‘The law imposes unreasonable restrictions and violates Articles 19 and 30 of the constitution. It does not take into account the student being resettled in the state after the transfer of parents.’

The bench headed by Justice R. Devdas which heard the case ordered that the Karnataka government be sent notice.