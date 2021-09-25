Not to be left behind – 90 year old MP grandma makes it to the driving seat. CM congratulates

Dewas: A video of a 90-year-old woman driving a car went viral online on Thursday after it was posted in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district.

Resham Bai Tanwar, who lives in the Bilawali area of the district, said she learned to drive because all her family members, including her daughter and daughter-in-law, had the skill. ‘I really like driving. I have driven cars as well as tractors,’ added Tanwar.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that learning to drive in her old age thereby setting a gleaming example. She was lauded by the CM as to be an inspiration to all

In a tweet, the CM said, ‘Grandmother has inspired all of us that there is no age bar in fulfilling our interest.’