105th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya: JP Nadda pays floral tribute

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda, along with other party leaders, paid floral tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, on his 105th birth anniversary. Addressing the media at Party office in New Delhi, Nadda said that BJP is taking forward Upadhyaya’s ideology, on the motto of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas or sabka prayas’, by working for the people, bringing policies and empowering women. He added that party workers are celebrating Upadhyaya birth anniversary at 10,40,000 party booths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a tweet this morning, remembering Upadhyaya, and his contributions. ‘Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of Integral Human Philosophy, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to nation-building. His thoughts will always inspire the countrymen’, PM tweeted in Hindi.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologist, and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. Considered to be one of the prominent faces in Indian political history, Upadhyaya became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

