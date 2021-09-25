Angela Merkel screams – gets bitten by parrot in Germany; pic goes viral

Two days before Germany goes to poll, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was campaigning for her party Christian Democratic Union (CDU), got attacked by a bird. Merkel will be retiring from her position as chancellor after serving the country for 16 years. In the course of her campaign, Merkel made an unexpected visit to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Friday, where she toured a bird park in the city of Marlow and was pecked by a bird.

In the Vogelpark Marlow bird park, the German chancellor posed for photos with some bright rainbow lorikeets carrying some bird feed. Colorful birds circled the German chancellor, eating bird food from a tiny cup filled with lori nectar, a mixture of dried flower pollen, fruit sugar, cereal, and water. During that time, an overactive Australian rainbow lorikeet bit her hands, prompting her to shriek uncontrollably. The incident was filmed by DPA photographer Georg Wendt.

Merkel visited a bird zoo today and the photos are everything. This isn't photoshop, it actually happened pic.twitter.com/f4IHRIzXwt — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) September 24, 2021

Social media platforms went viral with the photograph of Merkel. Several funny memes were created from it. One user wrote on Twitter, ‘I feel like Angela Merkel, photographed today in Germany with Australian lorikeets, is embodying the week we’ve all had.’ Another user wrote, ‘And photo of the year goes to…’

‘Angela Merkel at a bird sanctuary giving me Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady vibes,’ another wrote.

Angela Merkel at a bird sanctuary giving me Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady vibes pic.twitter.com/AgtJcEUQ9J — Shash (@shash_____) September 24, 2021

Some netizens use a collage of her pictures with some interesting captions. The two-pic collage was used by some for comparing the life of 2019 with that in 2021.