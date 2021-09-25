Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother arrested in drug case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four people including Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos Demetriades from Goa in a drug case. The NCB also recovered charas from him. A local court in Goa sent him to 14 days in judicial custody.

This is the third time that he has been arrested by the NCB. In October last year, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades in a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Demetriades was arrested in another case by the NCB and was released on bail in December last year. NCB had also summoned Arjun Rampal and Gabriella after conducting a raid at the actor’s residence last year.

The central agency also arrested Noumaan Savery,Siddiq Ahmed and Mayur Mohnani from Goa in another operation and recovered drugs from them.

NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The agency had arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.