India Meteorological Department issues cyclone alert for these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for cyclone for states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The agency informed that a low-pressure system formed in the Odisha coast will be intensified into a cyclone by September 26 evening. The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours.

On Friday, the weather department had also issued a pre-cyclone warning for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. As per IMD, squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kilometres per hour gusting to 75 kmph is very likely to occur in northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Sunday.

The national weather agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa for the next five days. Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana will receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall between September 25 to 28. IMD also issued an yellow alert in four districts in Kerala. The agency predicted that the state will witness heavy rain till Tuesday. The Yellow alert is issued in Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.