Rashmika joins Dulquer, Mrunal in Hanu Raghavapudi’s next: Reports

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur began filming Hanu Raghavapudi’s untitled romantic period drama a few months ago. The first few schedules were shot in Hyderabad and Kashmir, and the remaining portions will be filmed shortly. In the meantime, there has been an exciting update on this much-anticipated Telugu film. Actress Rashmika Mandanna has also joined the cast of this film, which is backed by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies.

Rashmika’s role is crucial to the film, and the producers were thrilled when she agreed to be involved. The cameo is extended. Sources close to the project say that the makers are planning an international schedule and are eyeing Russia as the filming location, but the dates and logistics have yet to be worked out. Rashmika was reportedly approached for the film earlier too, but it wasn’t possible due to a scheduling conflict.

In the movie, Dulquer plays a Lieutenant, while Mrunal’s character is called Sita. Their first looks were revealed on their birthdays. Dulquer had written on Twitter, ‘Thank you for the lovely surprise you guys. Here’s a poster of my next Telugu project with Hanu Raghavapudi. It has been a great learning experience shooting this one across India and can’t wait for you guys to watch it on screen.’ Mrunal’s look from the film was shared by Hanu in August.

Vishal Chandrashekhar will compose the film’s music. Additionally, Rashmika is awaiting the release of Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.