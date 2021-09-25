Taj employee shares umbrella with stray dog, ‘heartwarming’ says Ratan Tata

Mumbai: The monsoon season is one of the most joyful times of the year for most Indians. However, it is also hard for those who lack a roof over their heads and are compelled to sleep on the streets. While humans can often find shelter in one place or another, animals cannot. A little thought on our part is all that’s needed to help them through such tough times. An employee of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai shared an umbrella with a stray dog during a rainy day. The act of kindness was captured on camera. The picture quickly went viral on social media, catching the attention of Tata Group chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Tata Group owns the prestigious hotel chain.

Ratan Tata shared the image on his Instagram account, writing: ‘Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals.’ The note ended with a heart emoji.

The picture was shared on a photo-sharing platform and went viral quickly with over a million likes. Tata’s followers have been praising the man in the comments section for his generosity. Scherezade Shroff, a content creator and model, shared some information about the adorable dog in the picture. She wrote, ‘That’s Speedy. At least that what all the Taj boys call this good boy.’

Here’s the viral post:

Ratan Tata’s love for dogs is well known. The 83-year-old’s passion for dogs is such that Bombay House, the global headquarters of Tata Group, operates a dedicated kennel for stray dogs living in and around the area.