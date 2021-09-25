Women’s right activist and author Kamla Bhasin passes away

New Delhi: Renowned women’s rights activist, poet and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday morning. She was 75 years old. News of her demise was shared by her friend and activist Kavita Srivastava, on her Twitter handle.

‘Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women’s movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief,’ Srivastava tweeted.

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women’s movement both in India, as well as in other South Asian countries since 1970s. She founded the feminist network ‘Sangat’ in 2002, which works for underprivileged women from rural and tribal communities, often using non-literary tools such as plays, songs and art. She has authored several books on gender theory, feminism and understanding patriarchy. Among these, many books have been translated into more than 30 languages.