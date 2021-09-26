Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Jaya Bachchan as she completes 50 years in Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan rewatched some of Jaya Bachchan’s iconic films to honor her 50th birthday. He shared stills from movies including Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Guddi, Kora Kagaz, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote, ‘I’m so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 YEARS in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you.’ Many people liked the post. Shweta Bachchan, Jaya’s daughter, said, ‘Love you.’ Jaya’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, ‘She is (love).’ In addition, Anil Kapoor displayed hands, hearts, and applause emojis. Dia Mirza and Bobby Deol also used heart emojis.

Similarly, Navya shared on her Instagram Stories a post originally posted by a Bollywood fan account celebrating Jaya’s accomplishment. She wrote, ’50 years of her (camera emoji).’

Jaya has appeared in Hindi and Bengali films. Her films include Guddi, Zanjeer, Sholay, Mili, Bawarchi, Silsila, and Uphaar. Jaya appeared in lesser films after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan. Dekh Bhai Dekh was her hit comedy show. Jaya appeared in films such as Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, and Kal Ho Naa Ho later in her career.

Later, Jaya focused on her political career. She, however, will make her acting comeback with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Jaya will reunite with Dharmendra in the film.

Speaking about working with Jaya again, Dharmendra recently said, ‘I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.’ And I can say that she was a genuine fan.’